Famous Tokyo Snack Gets A Pokémon Twist

In Japanese, omiyage refers to a souvenir that’s purchased for others. Typically, these are snacks, and in Tokyo, perhaps the most famous of all is Tokyo Bananas, which are cream-filled cakes shaped like little bananas.

Tokyo Banana has been ranked as the most popular omiyage two-years running!

In the past few years, there has been an increasing variety of Tokyo Banana, such as Tokyo Panda Banana, which has little pandas on the treats. The latest addition is Pikachu Tokyo Banana, featuring, well, Pikachu.

Photo: Pokemon/Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak

According to the official announcement, a limited number of Pikachu Tokyo Banana will first go on sale November 21 at Seven-Eleven shops all across Japan. This is part of a new Pokémon Tokyo Banana series of sweets that will launch at JR Tokyo Station, where they will officially go on sale December 10.

Photo: Pokemon/Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak

A packet of two is priced at 291 yen ($4), with there being variations among the Pikachu bananas.