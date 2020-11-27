Fans In Japan Don’t Want These Anime Turned Into Live-Action Movies

In the past few years, there has been a handful of popular anime turned into live-action films. A few have been good, but many have not.

Recently, Joshi Spa, a popular site aimed at Japanese women, polled 200 of its women readers ranging in ages from 30 to 49, asking them which anime they did not want to see turned into live-action movies. Let’s see which made the list! (Do note that multiple replies were allowed and that many of these were originally manga.)

20. HUNTER × HUNTER: 9％ 20. Kuroko’s Basketball: 9％ 18. Naruto: 9.5％ 18. Mr. Osomatsu: 9.5％ 17. Code Geass: 10.5％ 16. Natsume’s Book of Friends: 11.5％ 15. Inuyasha: 12％ 14. Slam Dunk: 14％ 13. Yu Yu Hakusho: 15％ 12. Cardcaptor Sakura: 16％ 11. Urusei Yatsura: 17％ 10. Crayon Shin-chan: 19％ 9. Ponyo: 21.5％ 8. Princess Mononoke: 24％ 6. Castle in the Sky: 25％ 6. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: 25％ 5. Spirited Away: 25.5％ 4. Neon Genesis Evangelion: 27％ 3. One Piece: 29％ 2. My Neighbour Totoro: 30％ 1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 43％

This is a good list. But the massively popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba does seem like a live-action adaptation is inevitable, even though the rumours that one was in the works have been debunked.