See Games Differently

Fans In Japan Don’t Want These Anime Turned Into Live-Action Movies

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: November 27, 2020 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:anime
demon slayer kimetsu no yaibagettypichunter x hunterjapannarutoneon genesis evangelionone piecestudio ghibli
Fans In Japan Don’t Want These Anime Turned Into Live-Action Movies
Photo: PETER PARKS/Getty Images, Getty Images

In the past few years, there has been a handful of popular anime turned into live-action films. A few have been good, but many have not.

Recently, Joshi Spa, a popular site aimed at Japanese women, polled 200 of its women readers ranging in ages from 30 to 49, asking them which anime they did not want to see turned into live-action movies. Let’s see which made the list! (Do note that multiple replies were allowed and that many of these were originally manga.) 

20. HUNTER × HUNTER: 9％

20. Kuroko’s Basketball: 9％

18. Naruto: 9.5％

18. Mr. Osomatsu: 9.5％

17. Code Geass: 10.5％

16. Natsume’s Book of Friends: 11.5％

15. Inuyasha: 12％

14. Slam Dunk: 14％

13. Yu Yu Hakusho: 15％

12. Cardcaptor Sakura: 16％

11. Urusei Yatsura: 17％

10. Crayon Shin-chan: 19％

9. Ponyo: 21.5％

8. Princess Mononoke: 24％

6. Castle in the Sky: 25％

6. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind: 25％

5. Spirited Away: 25.5％

4. Neon Genesis Evangelion: 27％

3. One Piece: 29％

2. My Neighbour Totoro: 30％

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 43％

This is a good list. But the massively popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba does seem like a live-action adaptation is inevitable, even though the rumours that one was in the works have been debunked.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.