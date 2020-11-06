Fan’s LEGO Among Us Set Looks Perfect

LEGO IDEAS, the ALL CAPS website where fan designs, including licensed ones, can get voted on and turned into official LEGO sets, currently has a very nice Among Us playset up for discussion.

Made by MinifigInDisguise, it includes The Skeld along with a number of special Among Us minifigs, a ghost and two pets.

Image: LEGO

At time of posting it has 7000 votes. If it gets 10,000 it can be turned into an actual set, pending the licence being secured, and while that sounds nuts, it’s something that’s already been done for everything from Voltron to Disney.

You can check it out/vote for it here.