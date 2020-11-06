See Games Differently

Fan’s LEGO Among Us Set Looks Perfect

Luke Plunkett

Published 18 mins ago: November 6, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:among us
legotoys
Fan’s LEGO Among Us Set Looks Perfect
Image: LEGO

LEGO IDEAS, the ALL CAPS website where fan designs, including licensed ones, can get voted on and turned into official LEGO sets, currently has a very nice Among Us playset up for discussion.

Made by MinifigInDisguise, it includes The Skeld along with a number of special Among Us minifigs, a ghost and two pets.

Image: LEGO Image: LEGO

At time of posting it has 7000 votes. If it gets 10,000 it can be turned into an actual set, pending the licence being secured, and while that sounds nuts, it’s something that’s already been done for everything from Voltron to Disney.

You can check it out/vote for it here.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.