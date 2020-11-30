See Games Differently

First Look Inside Super Nintendo World, Which Opens In Japan Next February

Brian Ashcraft

Photo: Nintendo/USJ

Here it is. What we’ve all been waiting for. This is the first look inside the eagerly anticipated Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Osaka.

Announced in 2015, the park was originally slated to open this year, but due to the global pandemic, it was delayed. Super Nintendo World has been coming along nicely! Today, USJ announced that the park will open on February 4.

Check out the first images inside the park, namely the Mario Kart attraction.

Photo: Nintendo/USJ Photo: Nintendo/USJ
Photo: Nintendo/USJ Photo: Nintendo/USJ
Photo: Nintendo/USJ Photo: Nintendo/USJ
Photo: Nintendo/USJ Photo: Nintendo/USJ
Photo: Nintendo/USJ Photo: Nintendo/USJ

Photo: Nintendo/USJ Photo: Nintendo/USJ

There’s also a promotional clip.

