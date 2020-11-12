See Games Differently

Forget About The Pandemic For A Second And Look At This Chill Game About Bird Watching

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: November 13, 2020 at 1:04 am -
Filed to:alba a wildlife adventure
apple arcadeindieiosrelease datesteamustwo studio
Screenshot: Ustwo Studio

Monument Valley creators Ustwo Studio couldn’t have picked a better time to release a new game about exploring nature on a breezy Mediterranean island.

In Alba: a Wildlife Adventure you spend a summer with your grandparents taking hikes, cleaning up litter, and snapping pics of all the wildlife you run into. First announced earlier this year, Ustwo revealed yesterday it will finally be out on PC and iOS via Apple Arcade on December 11. The studio is calling it a “Chillectathon.”

Check out the latest trailer:

Feels good man.

Part Pokémon Snap, part conservationist sim, it looks like exactly the kind of summer vacation I need right now as the days grow shorter, colder, and the prospect of more covid-19 shutdowns loom on the horizon.

“A place you want to stay,” the developers write on the game’s App Store listing. “We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing. Just a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds.”

Yes please.

