Giving Super Mario A Bloodborne Soundtrack

“Let’s make it satanic”.

Here’s composer Alex Moukala taking some vintage Super Mario music and turning it into the kind of bone-chilling score you’d hear in Bloodborne.

What if Super Mario music sounded like Bloodborne? pic.twitter.com/4DOmEZeUBu — Alex Moukala | Composer & Videogame Music Nerd (@alex_moukala) November 1, 2020

If you dug this — and how could you not have — he’s done some similar stuff recently, like giving Final Fantasy VII some Sonic beats:

What if Final Fantasy 7 music sounded like Sonic The Hedgehog? pic.twitter.com/pVFZcrsRqu — Alex Moukala | Composer & Videogame Music Nerd (@alex_moukala) October 28, 2020

And this Persona 5 banger:

I turned Persona 5 music in a Club Banger pic.twitter.com/z0XvQGZYee — Alex Moukala | Composer & Videogame Music Nerd (@alex_moukala) October 20, 2020

He’s got even more you can check out at his Twitter account.