Giving Super Mario A Bloodborne Soundtrack

“Let’s make it satanic”.
Here’s composer Alex Moukala taking some vintage Super Mario music and turning it into the kind of bone-chilling score you’d hear in Bloodborne.
What if Super Mario music sounded like Bloodborne? pic.twitter.com/4DOmEZeUBu
— Alex Moukala | Composer & Videogame Music Nerd (@alex_moukala) November 1, 2020
If you dug this — and how could you not have — he’s done some similar stuff recently, like giving Final Fantasy VII some Sonic beats:
What if Final Fantasy 7 music sounded like Sonic The Hedgehog? pic.twitter.com/pVFZcrsRqu
— Alex Moukala | Composer & Videogame Music Nerd (@alex_moukala) October 28, 2020
And this Persona 5 banger:
I turned Persona 5 music in a Club Banger pic.twitter.com/z0XvQGZYee
— Alex Moukala | Composer & Videogame Music Nerd (@alex_moukala) October 20, 2020
He’s got even more you can check out at his Twitter account.