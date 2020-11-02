See Games Differently

Giving Super Mario A Bloodborne Soundtrack

“Let’s make it satanic”.

Here’s composer Alex Moukala taking some vintage Super Mario music and turning it into the kind of bone-chilling score you’d hear in Bloodborne.

If you dug this — and how could you not have — he’s done some similar stuff recently, like giving Final Fantasy VII some Sonic beats:

And this Persona 5 banger:

He’s got even more you can check out at his Twitter account.

