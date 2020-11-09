Go Ahead And Crawl Inside A Pokémon

This has been a rough year. What better place to seek warmth and comfort than inside a Pocket Monster?

Premium Bandai is releasing what it’s calling a 絶対に出たくない (zettai ni detakunai or “I don’t want to go out”) Metapod, suggesting that folks climb in while working from home.

Image: Nintendo/Creatures/Game Freak/TV Tokyo/Sho Pro/JR Kikaku/Pokemon

It’s priced at 35,000 yen ($US335 ($462)) with pre-orders starting on November 9 in Japan. No word about an international release.