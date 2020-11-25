See Games Differently

Grab My Head And Fly, World Of Warcraft Angel

Mike Fahey

Published 44 mins ago: November 26, 2020 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:bastion
blizzardexpansionmmorpgshadowlandsworld of warcraft
Grab My Head And Fly, World Of Warcraft Angel
Gripped by an angel. (Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku)

World of Warcraft’s newly-launched Shadowlands expansion takes players to Bastion, a world populated by angels who fly majestically through the sky, gripping our faces tight.

Bastion, the first major questing area of the expansion, is basically where the white Magic: The Gathering cards live. It’s got rolling alabaster plains, gorgeous mythical creatures, and a race of massive blue-skinned avians called Kyrians. The Kyrians are pretty much a purity cult, but that’s not important. What is important is that from time to time a Kyrian will have to carry your World of Warcraft character through the clouds, and they do so by grabbing a fistful of your upper body.

A fistful of me. (Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku) A fistful of me. (Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku)

There is nothing quite as glorious as the feeling of being held aloft by these heavenly beings. Feeling the wind whipping around your ankles, smelling their big blue palms against your face. I bet it’s so warm in there. Warm and safe, like half a womb.

Not the best angle, but the best angel. (Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku) Not the best angle, but the best angel. (Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku)

In the arms of an angel, fly away from here.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.