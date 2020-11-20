See Games Differently

GTA Online Is Getting A Big New Heist You Can Play Solo If You Want

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: November 21, 2020 at 2:33 am -
Filed to:grand theft auto online
Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update ever will be released on December 15, adding a brand new island, new radio stations, a new armed submarine, and a huge heist that can be completed with friends or solo.

Yesterday, Rockstar teased this new update, The Cayo Perico Heist, with a short video showing off the new location. While GTA Online has had small map expansions, with some new interiors being added to the game world, this is the first major map expansion since the game first released back in 2013.

For the first time in GTA Online, players will be able to complete a large heist solo. Previously, all heists required at least 1 or more players, and this often meant folks would have to rely on random players or corralling friends together. Now, solo players will be able to pull off a heist all by themselves, though it might be harder depending on how you choose to rob the new private island.

