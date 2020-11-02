Halloween Was Supposed To Be Virtual In Tokyo But Wasn’t

In year’s past, massive crowds descended on Tokyo’s Shibuya. But this year, with the global pandemic, things were supposed to be different. They were supposed to be virtual.

Shibuya mayor Ken Hasebe, for example, asked people to avoid the area to prevent covid-19 clusters and instead visit a “virtual Shibuya” online to celebrate Halloween.

In the days leading up to October 31, there were even signs that read “Halloween Home.” Many people listened, but some did not.

Posters in Shibuya pic.twitter.com/ChLGc1k5T0 — Ambroise Velvet (@AmbroiseVelvet) October 27, 2020

There were still crowds (though, NHK reports fewer people in costume), as evident by Tomohiro Osaki’s photos — but certainly not the massive crush of people in year’s past.

I've been around Shibuya for the last couple of hours to take some photos, but the steady traffic of pedestrians and occasional #Halloween revelers never stops, although I'm assuming the craze is much more subdued than usual (it's my first time covering Shibuya on Halloween) pic.twitter.com/lXDqlQhngF — Tomohiro Osaki (@jt_osaki) October 31, 2020

Many of the people that descended on the area wore masks, but there were anti-mask demonstrations in front of Shibuya Station.

The #Halloween2020 crowd in Shibuya was reportedly 80 percent down from average years -- which I find astonishing given how chaotic it felt to be there ... Anyway, here are some scenes I came across last night pic.twitter.com/78aVils2l9 — Tomohiro Osaki (@jt_osaki) November 1, 2020

For some perspective: the anti-maskers are screaming "enjoy #Halloween and take off your masks" right underneath where security guys urge passersby not to stop and keep walking. The juxtaposition is ironic ... pic.twitter.com/NaxFBlDyjr — Tomohiro Osaki (@jt_osaki) October 31, 2020

There are certainly fewer people than in year’s past — but, then again, people were supposed to stay home and enjoy festivities on their computers.

It wasn’t only in Shibuya where revelers came out, but also in other locations, such as Osaka’s Minami, where the crowds appeared even bigger than in Shibuya.

Unbelievable; like they are waiting for someone to jump into Dotombori.

Loads of police lining up and parking police vehicles on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/KyOM7VeEBS — Kansai Photos (@KansaiPhotos) October 31, 2020

Shinsaibashi has become a giant rave. pic.twitter.com/CrfYsD81RQ — Kansai Photos (@KansaiPhotos) October 31, 2020

For more, be sure to follow Ambroise Velvet, Tomohiro Osaki, and Kansai Photos on Twitter. Read Kansai Photo’s report right here.

All tweets used with permission.