Here’s December 2020’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

The Xbox Series S and X might be new, but Games with Gold marches on. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

December’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox X/S and Xbox One

The Raven Remastered (December 1-31)

Bleed 2 (December 16-January 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)