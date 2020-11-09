See Games Differently

Horizon Forbidden West Won’t Be Out Until The Second Half Of 2021

Mike Fahey

November 10, 2020
Fans of Aloy’s adventures in robot dinosaur land hoping we were but a few short months away from a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel have a bit more waiting to do. Today’s PlayStation 5 “New Worlds to Explore” trailer from Sony says Horizon Forbidden West is currently anticipated for release somewhere in the second half of next year.

The good news is we’ve narrowed down the next Horizon’s release date from the vague 2021 to the half as vague latter half of said year. Unfortunately, that’s not the half of the year we were hoping for. The date narrowing occurs in a bit of text at the bottom of the PS5 launch trailer, along with confirmation that Ratchet and Clank and Gran Turismo 7 were on track for the first half of 2021.

Don’t worry, Aloy fans. She’ll make it, eventually, and definitely won’t be delayed to 2022, unless she is. 

