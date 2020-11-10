Here’s How Ubisoft+ Works, And How You Can Play Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla For Cheap

Ubisoft+ is the latest game streaming service on the market and it’s bringing the best of Ubisoft to the table. For $19.95 a month, PC gamers can subscribe to the service and gain access to over 100 Ubisoft games including new releases like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Currently, it promises brand new Ubisoft titles on launch day for subscribers alongside season passes, DLC and other expansions you’d normally have to fork out extra for.
In essence, it’s a rebrand of uPlay+, Ubisoft’s first attempt to penetrate the game streaming market on PC. Now, it’s got a shiny new name and a whole bunch of new features and games on offer.
If you subscribe to Ubisoft+ now, you’ll be able to play through both Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion for $19.95/month — there’s no discount for half-year or yearly subscriptions — as long as you can somehow squeeze both of them into a massive gaming month. If you’ve got some spare time and you just want to play through Valhalla, it might be worth it to hunker down and spend the month as a gnarly Viking warrior without having to pay the full $68 retail cost.
The current Ubisoft+ library includes massive franchises like Anno, Watch Dogs, Far Cry, Beyond Good & Evil, Assassin’s Creed, Might & Magic, Prince of Persia, Rayman, The Settlers, Trials and the entire Tom Clancy game lineup. There’s some all-time classics, and the service gives you a chance to download and play through them all as long as you’re subscribed.
In even better news, the majority of Ubisoft’s biggest upcoming titles will land on Ubisoft+ at launch. That includes Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake and Far Cry 6. If any or all of these games are on your list, the $19.95 monthly fee might be worth it.
There’s a lot of game streaming services currently on the market in Australia from Xbox Game Pass to Apple Arcade, but if you’re a fan of the work Ubisoft puts out, it really is a solid deal. Ubisoft’s library is impressive, and with over 100 games on offer the new service nearly rivals Xbox Game Pass for choice.
To subscribe to the service and browse the full game library, visit the ANZ Ubisoft+ hub.