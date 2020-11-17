Huh, Puma Has Some New Nintendo Sneakers, And They’re Alright

I’m not normally a Puma guy, and had some not very nice things to say about their recent Super Mario collab, but the two companies are pressing on with more sneakers, and some of them are OK!
There are a ton of new pairs coming, and while not all of them are what I’d call a success, the more retro-looking ones are great!
First though, the trash:
No thank you. Moving right along though:
The little hangtags might be a bit much, but you can just take those off, so whatever. I love the muted colourways on all three of those, with the NES-inspired ones in particular giving off the same energy as one of the all-time great video game sneakers, Nike’s 2008 Air Max.
One last shoe: while I haven’t been into most of the more modern silhouttes used in this collab, this Mario Galaxy one — which also glows in the dark — is growing on me!
Most of these will be out November 27, except for the NES one, it’ll be out December 4.
