See Games Differently

JB HiFi’s Second Xbox Series X Wave Will Ship Earlier Than Expected

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 53 mins ago: November 4, 2020 at 5:49 pm -
Filed to:au
jb hifixboxxbox series x
JB HiFi’s Second Xbox Series X Wave Will Ship Earlier Than Expected
Image: Kotaku

If you were unfortunate enough to miss out on the first wave of PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles from JB HiFi, don’t worry: the second wave will arrive much faster than you thought.

The retailer has begun sending out messages to those who preordered the next-gen consoles. Users had originally thought the second wave of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles would arrive in December — indeed, some retailers specifically marked their preorders as such.

However, it now turns out that the second JB HiFi Xbox wave will arrive very soon. Users have been told that the second wave of consoles will be “available on 23rd November, or shortly afterwards”, according to a text seen by Kotaku Australia. One user posted online that they’d been originally told to expect the console closer to Christmas, so the earlier timeframe is definitely a huge plus.

The text also gives users three days to complete their preorder payment.

It’s not known at this stage whether JB HiFi’s second wave of PS5 consoles will be shipping around the same time. However, users have reported online that stores have begun calling users to allocate a time for when the consoles can be picked up. Sony Australia has also begun sending notifications to users that ordered through the Sony Australia directly.

Have you preordered an Xbox Series X or PS5 from JB HiFi? How have you found the customer experience so far?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Any idea when the Series X will be widely available?

    I’m keen to pick one up next year but can’t be bothered with all the pre-order, instant selling out nonsense.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.