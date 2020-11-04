JB HiFi’s Second Xbox Series X Wave Will Ship Earlier Than Expected

If you were unfortunate enough to miss out on the first wave of PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles from JB HiFi, don’t worry: the second wave will arrive much faster than you thought.

The retailer has begun sending out messages to those who preordered the next-gen consoles. Users had originally thought the second wave of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles would arrive in December — indeed, some retailers specifically marked their preorders as such.

However, it now turns out that the second JB HiFi Xbox wave will arrive very soon. Users have been told that the second wave of consoles will be “available on 23rd November, or shortly afterwards”, according to a text seen by Kotaku Australia. One user posted online that they’d been originally told to expect the console closer to Christmas, so the earlier timeframe is definitely a huge plus.

The text also gives users three days to complete their preorder payment.

In happy personal news, my new XBox is confirmed to be arriving. JB were originally saying it wouldn't ship until sometime close to Xmas, now they're saying 23/11 — Shadowlee (@ShadowleeKnits) November 4, 2020

It’s not known at this stage whether JB HiFi’s second wave of PS5 consoles will be shipping around the same time. However, users have reported online that stores have begun calling users to allocate a time for when the consoles can be picked up. Sony Australia has also begun sending notifications to users that ordered through the Sony Australia directly.

Have you preordered an Xbox Series X or PS5 from JB HiFi? How have you found the customer experience so far?