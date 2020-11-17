See Games Differently

Lego Super Mario Kicks Off 2021 With A Bunch Of New Sets

Mike Fahey

Published 46 mins ago: November 18, 2020 at 7:16 am -
Filed to:lego
lego super mario
Lego Super Mario Kicks Off 2021 With A Bunch Of New Sets
Hey kids, it's Iggy Koopa. (Photo: Lego)

The already expansive Lego Super Mario line expands even more come January 1, with the launch of a new series of character packs, Tanuki and Penguin Mario power-up packs, three new expansions, and a new creative toolbox called the Master Your Adventure Maker Set.

Now that kids of all ages have figured out how to follow Lego Super Mario instructions, it’s time to get creative. That’s where the $US60 ($82) Master Your Adventure Maker Set comes in. It’s 366 pieces of level-expanding bits, including a new start pipe that challenges players to make it through levels in less time for greater coin rewards. It’s also got Iggy Koopa in it. He’s the best.

Master Your Adventure with these bits. (Photo: Lego) Master Your Adventure with these bits. (Photo: Lego)

Three new expansion sets also join the lineup in January. There’s the $US40 ($55) Wiggle’s Poison Swamp set, the $US30 ($41) Piranha Plant’s Puzzling Challenge, and the $US20 ($27) Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter.

Photo: Lego Photo: Lego
Photo: Lego Photo: Lego
Photo: Lego Photo: Lego

For $US10 ($14) apiece fans can pick up a pair of Power-Up packs, transforming Mario into his Penguin and Tanuki forms.

Photo: Lego Photo: Lego

Photo: Lego Photo: Lego

Finally, there’s a new set of 10 blind bag Character Packs, giving Lego Super Mario even more ways to die during his blocky trials.

Photo: Lego Photo: Lego

Seems like the unholy union between Nintendo and Lego only grows stronger. Good for them.

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for local Australian pricing and availability.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.