Let’s Break Down Everything You Want To Know About The Xbox Series X And S

Published 2 hours ago: November 6, 2020 at 11:55 am -
An essential question you should ask yourself: do you really need the Xbox Series X or Series S?

The Xbox Series X and S embargo has finally lifted, which means we can directly answer any and all questions you might have about the hardware.

It’s been a long week, juggling two next-gen consoles, AMD hardware to boot, and all the games that come with it. Still, there’s a lot we have to talk about. So Leah and I will be doing that on the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel.

We'll be having a chat about the Xbox Series X, its smaller cousin in the Xbox Series S, how both consoles stack up and what how we think the holiday season, and the next 12 months, will pan out.

You can join us below through our Twitch channel from 2.35pm-3.35pm AEDT / 1.35pm-2.35pm AEST / 2.05pm-3.05pm ACST / 12.35pm-1.35pm AWST.

If you want to jump into our Aussie Discord server as well, you can do that via the widget below. We've got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia

