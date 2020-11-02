Man Defies The Odds, Figures Out How To Enjoy Cheese With Chicken

Times are tough. The world needs inspiration. The world needs a hero. YouTuber Tasty Hoon’s time has come.

Tasty Hoon makes mukbang videos, which Kotaku first introduced back in 2013, are clips or streams in which people watch someone eat. Tasty Hoon’s mukbang clips have added ASMR appeal.

Late last month, Tasty Hoon tried to make a cheese fondue fountain to enjoy with some delicious-looking fried chicken. It did not go well.

First, Tasty Hoon added some melted cheese to the fondue fountain.

And then turned it on.

The cheese, however, was too thick and too viscous, and things got out of hand.

Poor Tasty Hoon.

He did eat the delicious-looking chicken with the flung-about cheese.

However, Tasty Hoon is not one to give up and heated up some more cheese (adding, it seems, milk this time).

He turned on the fountain...

...and...

Success!

Watch the full clips below! He is the hero we deserve.

