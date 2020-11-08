See Games Differently

The Long Rumoured Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy Releases Next Autumn

4

Zack Zwiezen

Published 54 mins ago: November 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm
Filed to:2021
biowareeamass effectmass effect legendary editionmass effect remastern7 day
Image: Bioware

Today, as part of N7 Day, Bioware officially announced Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which collects the original three Mass Effect games into one remastered collection, featuring improved visuals, textures, and all previously released DLC. It comes out next year in the Australian autumn for PC and consoles.

Bioware isn’t calling the Mass Effect remastered edition a full remake, but instead is aiming to greatly improve and clean-up the original games so both new and returning players can experience the classic RPG trilogy in its “best possible form.” The improvements include new shaders, improved character models and textures, higher resolutions, and improved framerates.

It’s coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. Bioware also says the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will include “targeted enhancements,” so expect even better space visuals on the next-gen machines.

Originally released back in 2007, the first game in the Mass Effect trilogy was an Xbox 360 exclusive. (Remember that? It was weird.) After that, though all later Mass Effect games would be multiplatform releases, including the most recent Mass Effect Andromeda. Also, no, Andromeda is not a part of this collection.

Related Mass Effect Stories

The Story Behind Mass Effect: Andromeda’s Troubled Five-Year Development

In 2012, as work on Mass Effect 3 came to a close, a small group of top BioWare employees huddled to talk about the next entry in their epic sci-fi franchise. Their goal, they decided, was to make a game about exploration — one that would dig into the untapped...

Read more
Comments

  • The original being exclusive at the time was not weird at all. Bioware was an independent developer at the time and the new IP was being published by Microsoft game studios which naturally made it an xbox exclusive.

    Reply

  • Goddamn it’s been a long time coming. I can’t wait to pester my ME virgin friends to finally play it now they have no excuse. Oh, and to play it again. That’ll be great too (though I expect they’ll probably modernise (ruin) the first Mass Effect and make the original far more appealing to me).

    I’m excited that they’re publicly saying they’re working on ‘the next chapter’ of Mass Effect though – I don’t care what everyone else thought, Andromeda, though certainly flawed, was great and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into some new Mass Effect.

    Reply

  • Biowares preceding 2 bigger titles – KOTOR & Jade Empire were also xbox console exclusives. So , yeah it definitely wasn’t “weird” at the time.

    Reply
Show more comments

