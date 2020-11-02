See Games Differently

My Heart Is Fully Open For The Nanny & Married With Children Cosplay

Luke Plunkett

Published 35 mins ago: November 3, 2020 at 9:58 am -
Filed to:cosplay
married with childrenthe nanny
Look, I deeply admire the craft and ingenuity that goes into serious, elaborate cosplay, but I have a very special place in my heart for stuff like this.

This is Ladee Dangerwho you might recognise as Ciri in the banner post for this sub — absolutely nailing Halloween as both The Nanny and Peggy from Married with Children.

Not exactly sights you’ll see often on this cosplay site (or any, for that matter), but then, that’s why they’re so amazing.

