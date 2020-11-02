My Heart Is Fully Open For The Nanny & Married With Children Cosplay

Look, I deeply admire the craft and ingenuity that goes into serious, elaborate cosplay, but I have a very special place in my heart for stuff like this.

This is Ladee Danger — who you might recognise as Ciri in the banner post for this sub — absolutely nailing Halloween as both The Nanny and Peggy from Married with Children.

Not exactly sights you’ll see often on this cosplay site (or any, for that matter), but then, that’s why they’re so amazing.