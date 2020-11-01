See Games Differently

Not All Assassin’s Creed Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5 (Update: Ubisoft Pulls Listing)

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: November 2, 2020 at 10:50 am -
Filed to:assassins creed
assassins creed syndicatebackwards compatibilityps5ubisoft
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and a few of the series’ spin-offs won’t work on PS5, Ubisoft announced.

Update: Ubisoft has since taken down the support page announcing the backwards compatibility exceptions for PS5, and it now links to an earlier announcement about Ubisoft Connect.

“We have pulled the Ubisoft Connect article and forum post re backwards compatibility for the time being as there may be inaccuracies involving the Ubisoft titles that will be playable on PS5,” the publisher wrote in a statement emailed to Kotaku.

A spokesperson for Ubisoft did not immediately elaborate on what the inaccuracies might be.

“Most of our back catalogue of games will have backward compatibility between the next and current generation of consoles, with a few exceptions,” the publisher wrote.

These “exceptions” include some of the publisher’s other games which as well. Here’s the full list:

  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Werewolves Within
  • Space Junkies
  • Risk

Strangely, these games were left off Sony’s official list of non-backwards compatible games published earlier this month. Ubisoft also says that all of these games that are currently on Xbox One will also work on Xbox Series X/S.

It’s a shame to see Assassin’s Creed Syndicate not making the jump, especially as it’s the first game in the series to feature a playable female protagonist. The Chronicles games, meanwhile, are also some of the most diverse and varied mini-entries in Assassin’s Creed.

Comments

  • And this is the primary reason to question Sony’s backward incompatible games listing, when the orinigal developer/publisher/money grabber intends not to make thier previous games work (ie more potentional money farming from re-masters)

    Reply

    • I long ago made peace with multiplat I was going to buy in Xbox’s ecosystem as I’ll know MS will get it working, will offer more from 360 & OG catalogues over time, and all will likely run better with better framerates and graphics.

      I in no way believe the same from Sony.

      Reply

      • It’s weird, they literally just released a list of games that won’t work on the ps5 and none of these were in that list. One can only assume they haven’t tested all games and many more won’t won’t as well.

        Not surprised though, Sony hasn’t cared about back compatibility in many many years.

        Reply

        • They released a list of games that wouldn’t work – if you read it carefully though, it never (AFAIK) said that these were the only games. I suspect that this is a little bit of smoke-and-mirrors by Sony, and that they fully expect that most Sony fans won’t be playing older titles (because PS3>PS4 taught us not to). I am expecting a steady stream of ‘issues’ to start coming out once the console hits the streets. Certainly MS do a better job at enabling BC – but that also has costs which we don’t see.

          Reply

          • Yeah definitely has costs for MS a lot but i think its well worth the cost. The preservations and accessibility to older generation games is very valuable. I can pack up all my xbox consoles and never get them out again once i get a series X. My entire 20 years of games on one console. I know there are exceptions but I believe the only games left are ones they can ever do as backwards compatibility due to licensing to music and other weird a silly things like that.

  • I jist don’t understand the reason for this… How is the ps5 capable of running Assassin’s Creed Unity/Origins but not Syndicate?
    Honestly more upset about Bridge Crew but I just don’t understand how these games aren’t compatible at all.

    Reply

    • I suspect these fall under titles that require further publisher/developer involvement/support to get working at an acceptable level and I wouldn’t be surprised if there was money involved.

      Reply

      • The worrying sign here is that Sony (Cerny) told us they were going to have a “Legacy” mode that would essentially drop the PS5 back into PS4/4Pro configurations. If these games aren’t even playable in that, then it’d be very interesting to understand what is unique about them… because it will tell us a lot about what other issues there will be.

        Reply

        • A legacy mode would still be subject to the inherent issues of backwards compatibility since it’s still just older architecture being emulated by newer hardware.

          Reply

  • It’s kind of odd that a later AC game won’t be playable and earlier ones will, not to mention a PSVR game not making the jump.

    I don’t find it particularly strange that they were left off the list that Sony released a while back, Sony likely didn’t have the confirmation from Ubisoft that further support wasn’t going to happen.

    Reply

  • “ It’s a shame to see Assassin’s Creed Syndicate not making the jump, especially as it’s the first game in the series to feature a playable female protagonist”

    Well, That’s wrong.

    Reply

  • Very interesting.
    I noticed a lot of folks were questioning Ubisoft over Sony when the news dropped and now there’s a bit of a back-step going on.

    Makes me think my original theory about requiring extra support was on the mark.

    Reply
