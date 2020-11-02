Oh No, Watch Dogs: Legion

The biggest selling point of Watch Dogs: Legion is the vast array of randomised characters you can recruit to your underground army of revolutionary activists. But sometimes NPC professions and backgrounds line up in unfortunate ways.

Uhhhhh you are a what and did WHAT #PS4share pic.twitter.com/xFKSh4eJc2 — Andy Borjas (@DNAbro) October 30, 2020

A paediatrician. Who recently ended a personal relationship with a patient.

OK, yeah, maybe don’t invite Shannon Dickey to the next community meeting, no matter how valuable you think her medical credentials and dart gun might be on the next mission.