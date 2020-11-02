Oh No, Watch Dogs: Legion

See Games Differently

The biggest selling point of Watch Dogs: Legion is the vast array of randomised characters you can recruit to your underground army of revolutionary activists. But sometimes NPC professions and backgrounds line up in unfortunate ways.

A paediatrician. Who recently ended a personal relationship with a patient.

OK, yeah, maybe don’t invite Shannon Dickey to the next community meeting, no matter how valuable you think her medical credentials and dart gun might be on the next mission.

