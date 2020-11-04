See Games Differently

Our Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review Is In Progress

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: November 5, 2020 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:sega
yakuzayakuza like a dragon

Wondering where our Yakuza: Like a Dragon review is? It’s in progress! This is a huge game, like any Yakuza title, and to rush it to meet an embargo date (which just ticked over), skipping over its bounty of sidequests and secrets, isn’t fair on any of us.

So stay tuned next week when I’ll be sharing my thoughts on the game, front to back, and…well, it deviates a lot more from the standard ol’ Yakuza formula than I was expecting.

