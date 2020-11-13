Police Called To Ubisoft Canada HQ Due To Possible Hostage Taking

Police were outside the Peck building, which houses some of Ubisoft Montreal’s offices, responding to a possible hostage situation Friday afternoon.

“There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur,” the Montreal police wrote on Twitter. “We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow.”

At 2:31 p.m. a reporter at CTV Montreal said police had moved to a new street with a helicopter circling overhead. A video shared on Twitter shows armed police taking cover behind a police vehicle at the intersection where the street is blocked off earlier in the after noon. The Journal de Montreal reports that some Ubisoft employees are seeking shelter on the building’s roof. The building houses several other businesses in addition to Ubisoft.

Breaking: A police operation is underway in Montreal, Canada.

Journal de Montreal is reporting that a possible hostage situation involving dozens of people is ongoing in the Ubisoft building. pic.twitter.com/qdxNRoTP3C — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 13, 2020

“We’re seeing people on the roof. It’s the roof of Ubisoft and other businesses,” an eye-witness told TVA Nouvelles, according to a translation by Kotaku. “On the roof we’re seeing a good 50 or so people.” According to TVA Nouvelles, some Ubisoft employees have barricaded themselves in conference rooms.

Many Ubisoft Montreal employees are still working from home as a result of the ongoing pandemic, three sources told Kotaku.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a request by Kotaku for comment.