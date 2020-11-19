Yearly PS+ Memberships For Your PS5 Are Going For A Bargain Today

Most PS4 and PS5 users will have PlayStation Plus just for the free games, and if you just got a PS5 that collection of freebies has gotten even better. So if you’re going to buy the membership anyway, you might as well pay as little as possible.

Black Friday shenanigans have officially kicked off, which means it’s time to stock up on Christmas gifts for yourself, others, and other basic stuff you need around the house. And if you’ve just gotten a PS5, or you know you’re about to, then you might as well make sure you get access to the PS+ Collection.

PS+ collection is basically a series of “best hits” for the PS5 that all PS+ subscribers can access as long as they have a PS5. (And pro tip: if you log into your account on a PS5, you’ll be able to access the games on your PS4 as well. Score!)

The list of games includes Fallout 4, Monster Hunter World, Persona 5, God of War, Ratchet & Clank, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Battlefield 1, Bloodborne and some other very, very good titles. Some of them are already taking advantage of the PS5’s extra power, too, and like the PS4 era your PS+ will get you free monthly games. This month’s title is the adorable Bugsnax.

So along with the free games, and having access to online multiplayer, there’s plenty of reasons to make sure you have a PS+ subscription. It’s typically $79.95 a year — whether you have it on the PS4 or PS5 — but today Amazon are selling yearly membership cards for $59.95 instead. Or put another way: $59.95 gets you 20 games to immediately add into your PS5. Hell, $59.95 is worth it alone for God of War or Persona 5 still.

You can pick up the deal by clicking on this link here or by going via the preview below.

It’s worth reiterating that the subscriptions naturally work with your PS4 as well, and the service carries over between consoles. So if you’re waiting for your PS5 to arrive, you can still grab the PS+ 12 month membership code now — you don’t have to activate it until you fire up your PS5, if you like. You can also just use the membership code to add on to your existing subscription as well.