Ask Us Anything About The PS5 Or The Next-Gen Games

Embargoes are out of the way. Consoles are out the door. People are getting hands on — or getting their orders in for Christmas. And some are still on the fence. So if you have questions about the PS5, or the PS5 experience, you can ask Leah and I directly.
It’s been a massive week, but now that we can finally talk about the console in its entirety, that’s precisely what we’ll do. Leah and I will be breaking it all down on the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel.
We’ve played a fair chunk of next-gen games (or crossgen games on the new consoles) as well, including Demon’s Souls, Miles Morales, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, DiRT 5, Watch Dogs: Legion, NBA 2K21 and some previous gen titles too. God of War at 60 FPS is definitely a good time.
You can join us below through our Twitch channel from 2.35pm-3.35pm AEDT / 1.35pm-2.35pm AEST / 2.05pm-3.05pm ACST / 12.35pm-1.35pm AWST.
We’re taking questions not only from the Twitch chat and the comments here, but from our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in