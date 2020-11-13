Ask Us Anything About The PS5 Or The Next-Gen Games

Embargoes are out of the way. Consoles are out the door. People are getting hands on — or getting their orders in for Christmas. And some are still on the fence. So if you have questions about the PS5, or the PS5 experience, you can ask Leah and I directly.

It’s been a massive week, but now that we can finally talk about the console in its entirety, that’s precisely what we’ll do. Leah and I will be breaking it all down on the Kotaku Australia Twitch channel.

We’ve played a fair chunk of next-gen games (or crossgen games on the new consoles) as well, including Demon’s Souls, Miles Morales, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, DiRT 5, Watch Dogs: Legion, NBA 2K21 and some previous gen titles too. God of War at 60 FPS is definitely a good time.

You can join us below through our Twitch channel from 2.35pm-3.35pm AEDT / 1.35pm-2.35pm AEST / 2.05pm-3.05pm ACST / 12.35pm-1.35pm AWST.

We’re taking questions not only from the Twitch chat and the comments here, but from our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.