The PS5 Will Have Over 180 Tips Videos For Demon’s Souls

If there’s any game that would benefit from an extensive catalogue of in-built tips and tricks, it’ll be a game like Demon’s Souls. And if you’re the kind of player that’s liable to get stuck on a Souls game, then the PS5 has — quite literally — hundreds of videos to help.

One of the PS5’s newer UI features is Game Help, a PlayStation Plus (PS+) exclusive feature that provides in-game tips, hints, and guidance on how long a game objective might take to complete.

Game Help isn’t supported in all PS5 games, as outlined in the official PS5 UI video below. It will be, however, supported by Demon’s Souls.

In a new interview with Demon’s Souls creative director Gavin Moore, the developer told the Washington Post that the Souls remake will have over 180 in-built videos helping guide players. The idea is to help players progress through the game without having to load up YouTube or an external guide.

Moore didn’t mention anything about the actual construction of the guide, or how many text tips there would be in addition to the in-built videos. It’s worth reiterating that Game Help is only a PS+ feature, with the only confirmed games supporting it being Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Demon’s Souls.

The hints appear can be viewed in a few different ways: either as a larger video in the centre of the screen, or in a side-by-side so you can watch see the video and continue playing at the same time. In the video above, the example given is showing the location of a costume in Sackboy.

But you can imagine the benefits during a game like Demon’s Souls — videos showing off different boss attack patterns, tutorials show each of the weapons, locations of Easter eggs, and more.

In another interview — or what looks like the same group interview as the Washington Post story — Moore told Polygon added that Demon’s Souls will also use haptic feedback to guide the player on correct parry timing.

“So when you do a parry, you feel it in your hands before you kind of visually see it, and it’s that split-second reaction time, it gives you that little edge that you need, that can actually make the game slightly easier than people think. Because you’re feeling the game world,” Moore said. Drop rates have been improved too, which will be a big help for anyone working towards the Pure Bladestone platinum trophy.

The Demon’s Souls remake is launching on the PS5 November 12, same day as the console’s worldwide retail release. We’ll have more impressions of Bluepoint’s work around then, but until next week, enjoy more shots here of how good the game is looking.