My PS5 Hard Drive Is Already Full

10
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 52 mins ago: November 11, 2020 at 9:15 am
Filed to:au
ps5ps5 hard drive
My PS5 Hard Drive Is Already Full
Image: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

If you’re wondering whether the PS5‘s hard drive space will going to be an issue, I can definitely confirm that that will become the case.

The console isn’t even officially out until tomorrow. I’ve had the PS5 in my house for over a week — the full Blu-Ray version — and already, already, I’ve hit the limit of the hard drive.

It happened so suddenly. I started up by downloading a bunch of things from the PlayStation Plus Collection to see whether they’d get any benefits from the PS5Bloodborne, Fallout 4, Persona 5, Monster Hunter: World. The results there were mixed. Monster Hunter: World definitely gets a big boost from the PS5, thanks to its uncapped frame rates across all of its various graphics modes.

A game like God of War benefits too — if you’re playing in performance mode. Sure, it’s only running at 1080p, but 60 FPS Kratos is a hell of a lot nicer than not-60 FPS (and the game upscales really nicely on my TV anyway).

But after installing a couple of newer games last night — Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the PS5 version of NBA 2K21 — I ran into a very awkward wall:

Image: Kotaku Australia

Oh no.

What the hell. I’ve had the console for a week.

It’s not like I’ve gone ham with installing everything. Quite literally, it’s been one week. And it’s not like I’ve downloaded everything imaginable from my library. I’ve gotten a couple of major titles — Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a big beast — but I’ve also downloaded some smaller games like Wipeout HD CollectionMirror’s Edge Catalyst installed from the drive; I wanted to see how the PS5’s backward compatibility worked, because I knew that game ran at 60 FPS on the PS4 Pro, save for some dips in different scenarios. (It’s still nice and vibrant, still not quite as good as the original Mirror’s Edge, but the frame rate dips are gone.)

Perhaps the bigger note here is that I could comfortably download all of these games within a week and I didn’t have any problems with the PlayStation Network. The PS4’s download speeds were notoriously bad, so much so that users found their own workarounds. But this has been during the review period, and speeds are liable to be much slower later in the week when everyone hits Sony’s servers all at once. And that’s not even factoring in what happens when everyone wants to download updates for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is so popular in Australia and such a drain on our national infrastructure that even NBN Co had an official whinge about it. (By the way, if you’re still on a slow-arse NBN plan, you might want to think of upgrading real soon.)

In case you’re wondering, here’s what my hard drive looks like broken down per game:

Image: Kotaku Australia

(I’d thought I’d copied the screenshot of the rest of my page to my portable SSD, but alas I hadn’t. We’ve just started transitioning back into working from the office, so bare with me here.)

Games like Fallout 4, Wipeout Omega Collection and Persona 5 came in under the 30GB mark, with the smallest title on my drive being Sonic Mania (as you’d expect). I haven’t really installed a ton of indies from my library yet, because most of those generally ran at a locked, buttery smooth frame rate on the PS4 Pro anyway. (You’ll also notice how Yakuza: Like a Dragon has the PS4 tag — the game won’t get its PS5 optimisations until March 2, 2021.)

Bloodborne and The Last of Us Remastered are a fraction bigger, so you can see how quickly that 667GB disappears. All in all, I’ve only got 13 games installed on the drive, including Astro’s Playroom which comes pre-installed:

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Bloodborne
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • God of War
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • NBA 2k21
  • Persona 5
  • Sonic Mania
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Wipeout HD Collection
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

I know there’s good reasons for Sony not publishing that compatibility list yet, but after this I’m pretty damn sure I’ll be getting a new NVMe drive as soon as that list is released.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

Comments

  Yeah. I did some research through a reddit thread that indicated which PS4 games were running with unlocked framerates, and which ones had received dedicated next-gen performance patches, and I quickly realized I wasn't going to be able to install even a quarter of the list.

  Just imagine how how bad it must be on Series S – however, lack of storage for PS5 was also always going to be an issue. It boggles my mind that Sony hadn't prepared for this… clearly they knew it would be a problem when they designed for 825GB. What is especially egregious is that they didn't even plan for HDD storage of PS5 games. I am so tempted to hold of buying a PS5 to see if they release a larger capacity version… but I have such little faith in Sony atm that it could be years before they do that. Or next week. Apparently even Sony can out-Sony themselves.

    • Series S has a benefit in that install sizes are smaller on that than, say, the Series X. And I think if you’re going mostly through Game Pass for your games — which you’d have to right now — then there’s also a lot more games under 10GB.

      But then even installing something like COD: BOCW or NBA blows that out of the water. (We haven’t seen the difference in size on XSS, but if Activision’s guidance holds up, COD alone will eat up a third of the XSS’s hard drive.)

    Along with the smaller install sized Alex noted, I believe MS has shipped with the ability to archive next gen titles to an external drive, even if they won't run from it. Means you won't have to download the entire thing again. Sony apparently hasn't shipped with this

  • annoying. but it is what it is, there is no way they could have stayed competitive and launched with a $$$ price tag. Personally I wish they had offered different versions, with different hard drive sizes. Hopefully once we can use the internal expansion hard drive and we can transfer PS5 games to it, or to the external drive, it mitigates the issue somewhat.

    But for me, I have been running a 500gb SDD on my pro for years, and just using the main drive as back up and it has been fine. So this is just the inverse. I think some people get so wrapped up in wanting everything at their finger tips at all times, they never stop to think ‘do I really need that’. Lets say I suddenly decide to replay God of War, I simply start downloading when I go to bed, the next day it is there. Like how many of those games you have installed, are you really playing on a daily or weekly basis?!

  • How many games can you play at once?
    I have 2-3 bigger games installed, depending on solo play sessions or multiplayer, and then a few small ones like Tetris effect for short bursts.
    I regularly remove games I have no intent on playing again soon and if downloads are good the just re-install when you want to play again.

    I am an old fart and I don’t have a pile of shame. When I play a game I tend to thrash it and then not play it again for quite some time, if I have the time.

    So I get it, if you want every game available all the time it may be an issue. For gamers like me who need space for only 5 or 6 games, including some smaller indies, the hard drive is probably going to be a non-issue.

