How To Expand Your PS5’s Storage Space

Looking for ways to fit more games on your next-gen PlayStation? Here are your options for expanding the PS5‘s storage.

In a time where digital game downloads, patches, and DLC content can quickly eat up all the storage space on your game consoles, it’s nice to know that you have the option to increase the hard drive capacity by yourself, if you want to.

Sony has always been open to you upgrading your own hard drive, with the PS3 and PS4 giving you relatively easy access to the hard drive bay to replace the internal drive, as well as allowing you to use external storage options. The PS5 has a similar philosophy, but unfortunately, not one you can take advantage of at launch.

How Do I Upgrade Storage On PS5?

While you can’t replace the internal SSD of the PS5, since its integration is so vital to the operation of the console, the console comes equipped with the ability to add an extra NVMe SSD storage easily to supplement the blazing-fast read speeds.

The PS5 features an expansion slot for NVMe drives, which can be easily accessed by popping off the side panels of the PlayStation 5, and then unscrewing the cover to the bay.

In its official hardware teardown, Sony stated that the slot will fit most NVMe SSDs featuring M.2 interfaces and also includes support for future drives that will feature PCIe 4.0.

However, Sony have confirmed (most recently to The Verge) that the ability to use this storage expansion will only come in a future system update. Currently, M.2 drives come in all shapes, sizes, and speeds, and PS5 system architect Mark Cerny stated that Sony is looking to do compatibility testing to confirm which drives would be compatible.

Can I Use External Hard Drives On PS5?

Yes, but only for PS4 games. You can plug in an external USB hard drive of any kind to store and access PS4 game data on your PS5.

You’ll be able to run any PS4 games you have directly off the drive, and even tell the console to install any future PS4 games directly onto said external drive, if you wish. You cannot move PS5 data to an external drive.

