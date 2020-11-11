How To Install The Base On Your New PS5

Congratulations — you’ve just gotten a PS5. You’re finally taking the new console out of its big, gargantuan box, and you’re just in the process of working out how to attach the base to your PS5. And at that point, you might hit a little snag.

You can mount the PS5 in two ways: either vertically or horizontally, which comes as no surprise. But what might catch some off guard is that the process for mounting the PS5 is a bit different depending on the direction you choose.

Let’s start with horizontally/lying it flat, like in the feature photo or this shot.

When you take out the base, you need to rotate it into the correct position depending on how you’re mounting the PS5. Simply turn the top and bottom parts of the base in different directions — you’ll hear a click when it comes into place. In the vertical position, the base will be in a fairly standard position that sits directly underneath the console.

Horizontally, however, you’ll have to rotate the base so it’s slightly off centre.

Now here’s the fun part. For horizontal mounting, the base hooks into the side of the console. On the back side of the PS5, where the exhaust vents are, you’ll see a series of PlayStation icons. It’ll be a set of 12 PlayStation face buttons, and this is where the base hooks in; use the square icons on either edge as a guide.

If you’re mounting horizontally, that’s it! There’s no screws required.

But what if you want to stand the PS5 up vertically? After playing around with the configuration, you might find that the PS5’s base doesn’t sit quite right. There’s a good reason for that.

For the vertical mount to work, you need to screw the base in. There’s no hooks on the bottom to give the base stability. But there’s a catch: you’ll have to remove the screw cap from the left side of the console. It’s the side where the power button is, or the power/eject/Blu-Ray drive if that’s a bit easier.

To remove the screw cap, I found a tiny flathead screwdriver was the way to go. You could probably also use a paperclip or a bobby pin too.

Save the little plastic cap that comes off — there’s a spot to store it later.

So now that the cap is removed, you can actually go about attaching the base to the PS5. But therein lies another problem: this requires a screw, and as you might have noticed, there’s not one in the box.

Fortunately, the screw you need is hidden inside the base. It only comes out after you rotate the base into the correct position. So turn the base over, and if you’re seeing something like this:

Simply rotate the base around, and the screw will appear:

It’s hard to see from this photo, but the little rectangular enclosure also has a little slot for the plastic screw cap you just removed. You can now screw the base into the PS5 and mount it vertically. Sony’s manual recommends a “coin or similarly shaped object”, but the same small flathead screwdriver that I used to remove the plastic cap worked just fine.

Once that’s nice and tight, you can finally stand your PS5 with a bit of security!

Just note that because of the size of the unit — the whole thing is just under 7kg — it’s not particularly hard to move the PS5 around in this configuration. Obviously no reasonable person would be pushing their PS5 around deliberately, but if you have cats, dogs or small children, then you’ll definitely want to consider laying the PS5 down where at all possible.

Otherwise, that’s it!