See Games Differently

Immortals Fenyx Rising Looks Real Nice On A PS5

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 32 mins ago: November 12, 2020 at 8:13 am -
Filed to:au
immortals fenyx risingps5ubisoft
Immortals Fenyx Rising Looks Real Nice On A PS5
Image: Ubisoft

I still wish Ubisoft called it Gods & Monsters. But even under its less cooler name of Immortals Fenyx Rising, the game looks sweet on a PS5.

A few minutes of 4K footage from the next-gen console was uploaded online by IGN early Thursday morning. It showcases a nice chunk of Fenyx Rising‘s traversal mechanics, HUD elements, in-game environments and some of the combat.

It still has that strong Breath of the Wild look to it, although with a hell of a lot more detail in the in-game world. The aerial combat has a nice fluidity to it, and there’s a really sweet move that launches enemies with a string of blue spikes, almost like something out of Devil May Cry.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: PS5 Gameplay

As will be standard for all PS5 games — given the system-wide settings — there’s quality and performance modes. The quality mode targets 30 FPS, adds more draw distance, particle effects and runs at a native 4K resolution. Performance mode runs at a smoother 60 FPS, but as far as I can tell, the draw distance is still pretty damn good.

There also isn’t a huge loss of detail to the main factors — environments, foliage, models or enemies. And that’s probably going to be the running theme for the next couple of years of next-gen games: native 4K is nice, but higher frame rates are much, much better.

It’s looking like a solid adventure, something that will fill up December nicely. Immortals Fenyx Rising is due out in Australia on December 3, and is launching on PS4, PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and the Switch. Our US colleagues also had a hands on with the current-gen version of Immortals Fenyx Rising earlier this year, and they thoroughly enjoyed the combat, exploration and cartoonish take on Ancient Greece. Ubisoft, it seems, has done real well with this one.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.