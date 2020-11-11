Immortals Fenyx Rising Looks Real Nice On A PS5

I still wish Ubisoft called it Gods & Monsters. But even under its less cooler name of Immortals Fenyx Rising, the game looks sweet on a PS5.

A few minutes of 4K footage from the next-gen console was uploaded online by IGN early Thursday morning. It showcases a nice chunk of Fenyx Rising‘s traversal mechanics, HUD elements, in-game environments and some of the combat.

It still has that strong Breath of the Wild look to it, although with a hell of a lot more detail in the in-game world. The aerial combat has a nice fluidity to it, and there’s a really sweet move that launches enemies with a string of blue spikes, almost like something out of Devil May Cry.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: PS5 Gameplay

As will be standard for all PS5 games — given the system-wide settings — there’s quality and performance modes. The quality mode targets 30 FPS, adds more draw distance, particle effects and runs at a native 4K resolution. Performance mode runs at a smoother 60 FPS, but as far as I can tell, the draw distance is still pretty damn good.

There also isn’t a huge loss of detail to the main factors — environments, foliage, models or enemies. And that’s probably going to be the running theme for the next couple of years of next-gen games: native 4K is nice, but higher frame rates are much, much better.

It’s looking like a solid adventure, something that will fill up December nicely. Immortals Fenyx Rising is due out in Australia on December 3, and is launching on PS4, PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and the Switch. Our US colleagues also had a hands on with the current-gen version of Immortals Fenyx Rising earlier this year, and they thoroughly enjoyed the combat, exploration and cartoonish take on Ancient Greece. Ubisoft, it seems, has done real well with this one.