More PS5’s Will Be Available For Pre Order Later This Week

If you missed out on the initial waves of PS5 pre orders, it looks like Aussie retailers will be making more stock available — or letting you know about more PS5 stock — later this week.

Big W, Harvey Norman, Gamesmen and Target have all posted notices on their local sites, informing users that they will start taking PS5 pre orders again — or informing users about PS5 pre orders — this Thursday. This includes stock of both the full-size and Digital Only editions (although as we’ve pointed out, you’ll save more money in the long run by getting the Blu-Ray drive).

Here’s The Gamesmen’s front page now:

A note on the Harvey Norman listing says “the PS5 console will be available to order online only on launch day”. If you do grab it tomorrow, just know that the console won’t arrive until December 15 at the earliest.

There’s no such message on Big W’s PlayStation 5 listings at the time of writing. But the odds of Target and Harvey Norman getting extra stock on Thursday, and Big W not getting extra stock is … deeply unlikely. JB Hi-Fi and EB Games don’t have any such listings on their sites, either.

The Sony Store has no extra info either, but their site notes that “[PS5] pre orders for first allocation have now finished” and it’s likely that Sony would sell a second allocation direct through their website. You can get email notifications through this link, if you want an instant heads up.

Similarly, Amazon will send email prompts when their next PS5 allocation arrives. (It says the seller is via the Sony Store, so it’s likely Amazon Australia and the Sony Store will send out notifications very close to each other whenever a new batch of consoles is up for pre order.) The Good Guys will also send out email notifications about their next batch, but fair warning: the site says their next allocation won’t be shipped until 2021. It’s worth signing up to Kogan’s email notifications too if you’ve missed out.

Multiple waves of Xboxes have started to arrive a bit earlier than expected. Telstra even started telling customers they’d been bumped up to “Wave 1.5”, with consoles going out just after launch instead of much closer to Christmas. Here’s hoping the supply situation is equally fruitful for the PS5. However it shakes out, we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.