Recreate Your Favourite Gaming Moment To Win An Xbox Series X & LG OLED TV

This article is sponsored by LG.

For those looking to purchase a next-gen console, there’s a good chance a new TV’s also on the shopping list. If you fancy a bit of cosplay, you might just be able to walk away with both for absolutely nothing.

LG and Xbox are looking for the best recreation of a gaming scene, action or character in either a photo or video. Along with traditional cosplay, there are great opportunities to get creative with your entry. Hell, you could even recreate janky moments from your favourite game like the bloke who does The Elder Scrolls in real life series.

The winner will take home a massive prize pack including an Xbox Series X, an LG OLED CX 48-inch TV and a copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox. Lucky runners up will also receive one free month of Xbox LIVE Game Pass Ultimate.

The competition is open right now, so be sure to get your entries in by clicking the button below.

The first lot of winners will be announced in early December and we’ll showcase some of the best entries right here on Kotaku Australia, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.

LG’s OLED TV’s are a great match for gaming, whether it’s via console or a high-end graphics card in a PC. They feature individual self-lit pixels for great image detail and fast response times, resulting in less blur and low input latency when gaming. They’re also the first TVs to take advantage of Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, which eliminates screen tearing by matching the refresh rate of the console.

With its low input latency and fantastic image quality, it’ll pair superbly with the Xbox Series X.

So start planning your best costume/imitation/pose yet because it could net you more than $3,500 worth of prizes. Best of luck to all entrants.