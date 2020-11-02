Red Dead Redemption 2’s Going For A Steal, Partner

Yeehaw, how’s this for a deal? Red Dead Redemption II is currently available for $39, which is just one dollar off the cheapest price there’s ever been for Rockstar’s Wild West adventure. This deal is available for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and you’ll save yourself $30.95.

Released in 2018, RDR II is a prequel to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. You play as outlaw Arthur Morgan, a member of Dutch Van der Linde’s gang, trying to navigate the harsh American frontier during the tail end of the Wild West. Realising their time is at an end, the gang decide they need to pull one last job, which will set them up for life. Shootouts, saloon brawls and horseback heists abound.

I don’t think I’m stepping on anyones toes here when I say RDR II is one of the best games of this console generation. The team at Rockstar Games have taken what was already great about the original and somehow improved upon it.

I’m a sucker for Westerns in general, and this game hits everything that I love about the genre — the violence, the morality, the Ennio Morricone-inspired soundtrack. The story is so engaging, and the world is populated by so many richly defined characters. Even on a technical level, you can easily spend hours just riding around the scenic, frontier landscape because it all looks so good.

If you’re someone who doesn’t usually rush out to pick up a hot release on Day One, or have an uncontrollable urge to constantly grow that pile of unplayed games that sits by your console, now’s the time for you to rustle up a copy RDR II. It being a prequel also makes it easy to jump into if you’ve never played the original Red Dead.

