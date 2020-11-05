See Games Differently

Relax, With A Game About Owning A Fish Tank

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: November 5, 2020 at 11:10 am
Filed to:fishkeeper
indie
Screenshot: Fishkeeper

If Blinkclick Games wanted to make the most relaxing management game possible, they’ve certainly picked the right subject matter with their upcoming Fishkeeper.

It’s a management game in the vein of stuff like Planet Zoo, only on a much smaller scale, since you’re being tasked here with simply...building a fish tank.

Now that we’ve all enjoyed the game’s “European bus management game” soundtrack in that trailer, let’s look at the game’s official description:

Become a professional aquarist! Look after your aquarium by giving fish and other animals food, good conditions and nice company. Multiply and sell the best specimens at auctions. Take care of the fish, and they will repay you with a beautiful appearance that you can admire while cruising in a bathyscaphe!

I love everything about it. Fishkeeper is coming to Steam sometime in the future.

