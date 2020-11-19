Rockstar Teases GTA Online Expansion That Will Add To Game’s Map

Today, Rockstar Games revealed the first look at a new map expansion for Grand Theft Auto Online. This will be the first major map expansion for GTA Online since the game was first released in 2013.

In a short video teaser, Rockstar showcased new locations that aren’t currently in GTA Online and which appear to be located on a yet-t0-be-added island. The video makes multiple references to El Rubio, which could be the name of the expansion island.

Also seen briefly in this teaser is what appears to be a full look at the new map, as captured and shared by GTA Series Videos.

The next #GTAOnline Heist will take place on a new island pic.twitter.com/JHwDiUgMxf — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) November 19, 2020

This new map expansion was first teased by Rockstar back in July, with the company saying the “biggest ever update for GTA Online” was coming later this year. Since then, Rockstar has been pretty quiet about what that update would include, but it seems a new map expansion is coming. This is something that had been rumoured for some time now.