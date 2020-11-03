See Games Differently

Published 2 hours ago: November 3, 2020 at 3:20 pm
Image: Vanna O'Brien

The previous ScribbleTaku was a pretty easy guess — helped partially by the excellent accurate sketch, and one of the best DLCs released in the previous generation.

It was, of course, Tiny Tina from the Borderlands franchise. Germinalconsequence spotted that it was from Borderlands 2 specifically based on the mask, but I’m not being too much of a stickler here.

We’ve got a new game today, drawn by Vanna once again. (And we’ll have some wonderful reader contributions later in the week.)

Can you guess the game? Good luck!

