‘Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: November 8, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Image: Kotaku / MonoArtan / Sega / Universal

It’s November 7, but who cares about that, I still want to celebrate Halloween! One more day of scary shenanigans! Thankfully, I planned ahead and asked you all to help me celebrate Halloween for just a bit longer.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who created my nightmare.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

I get rid of the Banned for Life Club for just a bit and the floodgates open. Well, a new year is coming and we might need to make some changes once again. *EVIL LAUGH*

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock wins nothing, but at least we know why it took so long to count these votes.... (Image: See Above) Bob The Rock wins nothing, but at least we know why it took so long to count these votes.... (Image: See Above)
edregis gets nothing and will be hearing from my lawyers... (Image: See Above) edregis gets nothing and will be hearing from my lawyers... (Image: See Above)
Mrichston's award was delayed. (Image: See Above) Mrichston's award was delayed. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

