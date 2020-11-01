‘Shop Contest: Halloween Never Ends!

Yes, I know that Halloween was yesterday, but 2020 has been such a shitty year I feel like I’m allowed to extend Halloween into November.

Your challenge this week: Let’s celebrate Halloween in November.

You could, I guess, make some jokes about it being November and we are still celebrating Halloween. Or you could just pretend it’s still October 31st. Or come up with something featuring Sonic and Limp Bizkit, I know how much SOME of you like including them in your images.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!