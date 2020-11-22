‘Shop Contest: New Steppenwolf

We are getting a big, new version of Justice League, a movie that nobody really loved and you probably forgot about already. And, for some reason, Zack Snyder is changing Steppenwolf, the big bad guy of the film, and giving him spikes. Lots of spikes.

Your challenge this week: Have some fun with this new Steppenwolf.

I liked Justice Leauge more than Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. For one, it didn’t have a terrible and stupid name! Also, the Justice League had some personality and character arcs. They were minor and not great, but it was better than the 3 hours of brooding, yelling, and killing that was BvS. Now though, Justice League is going to be longer and probably more sad and dark, which is exactly what folks wanted…

Anyway, to help you all out I’ve cut out the new Steppenwolf and also cut out his face. As always, you don’t deserve my love after making the things you make.

Image: WB / DC

Image: WB / DC

Next week, I won’t be picking a winner! I’m taking the holiday weekend off. So you have extra time to create your images. Use it wisely.

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!