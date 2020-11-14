‘Shop Contest: Steve Kornacki, Winners!

See Games Differently

Zack Zwiezen

Published 6 hours ago: November 15, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:2020 election
Zzzzzzzz... (Image: edregis / MSNBC / Kotaku)

Remember the election? It feels like 21 years ago, but it was actually just 11 days ago. That seems impossible. But ‘tis true! Anyway, Steve Kornacki stayed up for way too long during that day and the nights that followed, and to thank him we have added him to a bunch of video games and stuff.

Our PROJECTED winning image this week comes from edregis who finally lets Steve sleep.

Image: edregis Image: edregis

Sadly, the rest of the competition is just too close to call at this moment. Please stay tuned as we update these contests in the future as we get more votes from more districts.

While leads 513aat leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads 513aat leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads Battery Tender Unnecessary leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads Battery Tender Unnecessary leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads Bow and AeroBeat leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads Bow and AeroBeat leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads Kerning leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads Kerning leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads modium leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads modium leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads Richardrae1 leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads Richardrae1 leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads Yoad's Neglected Brother leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads Yoad's Neglected Brother leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
While leads RealMFresh leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads RealMFresh leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)

While leads Mrichston leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above) While leads Mrichston leads, it's too close to call. (Image: See Above)
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

