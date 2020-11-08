‘Shop Contest: Steve Kornacki

Through times of struggle and pain, we all collectively look for heroes, and sometimes who we find is…surprising.

Your challenge this week: Celebrate Steve Kornacki.

I assume many of you reading this were, like me, gripped with fear and anxiety over the last few days as we waited to find out if we were going to get four more years of Trump or something different and better. Something less…Trumpy. And guiding many of us through all of that waiting and pain was a single man, in a tie, who seemed to never sleep. Steve Kornacki, wherever you are now, I hope you are sleeping. You earned a nap.

And to help you all, here’s a Steve Kornacki, already cut out and ready for your Photoshop creations.

Photo: MSNBC / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!