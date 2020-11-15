‘Shop Contest: The Metapod Man

2020 has sucked. So, I’m going to buy one of these wild Metapod…pods and hide away until things get better. I’m thinking 2023-ish. But one downside of being trapped, safely and warmly, in one of these pods is that you can’t go anywhere or play games or do anything. Let us help the sad man in the Metapod.

Your challenge this week: Take the man in the Metapod somewhere new!

You could stick him in a game or a movie. Or maybe just stick him in front of a really nice TV with a new console. He could probably figure out a way to wiggle a controller down inside that thing.

Oh and don’t worry, I’ve already done some work for you.

Photo: The Pokemon Company

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!