Some Amazon Customers Might Not Get Their Xbox Series X Until Christmas

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 46 mins ago: November 10, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Image: Microsoft

While some people are already opening up their brand new Xbox Series X consoles, for others — specifically those who ordered through Amazon — there might be a bit of a wait.

As many on Twitter are now sharing, Amazon has today sent out emails to some customers telling them:

Hello,

We’re contacting you with an update regarding your order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.

You’d love to get this email less than 24 hours before the console’s launch, when you would have been expecting to get your hands on it and start playing your very expensive pre-order. You would just cherish it.

Hopefully this isn’t impacting too many people, and for those who are affected, that they come in a lot faster than December 31.

Comments

  • Starting to expect an email like that, myself, from EB re: PS5.
    My order hasn’t shipped, but is expected to arrive in the next two business days?

    They’ve either got more faith in the delivery service than I do, or something has gone wrong.

    That is a pain, but work is turning crazy busy and family commitments are stepping up too, so I’ll just play more Pixel Puzzle Makeout League in my downtime instead. Or try to take more naps and reclaim some missing sleep.

    Reply

