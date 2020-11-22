Someone’s Already Playing Cyberpunk 2077

It seems at least one PS4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077 is in the hands of someone a little early. That person decided to stream about 20 minutes of the game, showing off part of the opening section in the game’s “Nomad” lifepath.
Yesterday, rumours began to appear online that some retail copies of Cyberpunk 2077 had possibly leaked out early. Then late last night someone briefly streamed a copy of the game, seeming to be playing it on the original PS4. The stream didn’t last long, about 20 minutes or so, but folks were able to record and re-upload the stream across sites like ResetEra.
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Complex And Overwhelming, But It Works
Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t quite click with me until I met Certo.Read more
We won’t be posting the leaked video or screenshots here, but a quick Google or Twitter search can take you to the footage. I watched it and it wasn’t very exciting. We’ve seen this area of the game before, so there’s nothing new to learn about how that section plays out. But for PS4 owners planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony’s original last-gen machine, this could be your first good look at the game running on that console.
Of course, keep in mind that any leaked footage you see of the game now will be without the benefit of day-one patches that might resolve issues like graphical glitches, text size, etc.
So, consider this a PSA: If you’re worried about Cyberpunk 2077 spoilers, you might need to be careful as you wait for the game’s official release on December 10. On the brighter side, with the game literally being shipped to warehouses and retailers, it seems unlikely it will be delayed again.
Related Stories
Report: Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Will Be Crunching, Despite Promises They Wouldn’t
In May 2019, Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red promised staff that there would be no mandatory crunch as the game neared completion. A month later, the same promise was made. Now? A report says they’re being told it’s time to crunch.Read more
New Cyberpunk 2077 Mode Will Help Streamers Avoid DMCA Takedowns
Cyberpunk 2077 will ship with a mode to disable licensed music, helping Cyberpunk 2077 streamers avoid DMCA strikes.Read more
Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be On Stadia At Launch After All
CD Projekt Red confirmed in today’s latest Nightwire livestream that Cyberpunk 2077 will come to Google’s video game streaming platform Stadia on November 19.Read more