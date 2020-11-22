Someone’s Already Playing Cyberpunk 2077

It seems at least one PS4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077 is in the hands of someone a little early. That person decided to stream about 20 minutes of the game, showing off part of the opening section in the game’s “Nomad” lifepath.

Yesterday, rumours began to appear online that some retail copies of Cyberpunk 2077 had possibly leaked out early. Then late last night someone briefly streamed a copy of the game, seeming to be playing it on the original PS4. The stream didn’t last long, about 20 minutes or so, but folks were able to record and re-upload the stream across sites like ResetEra.

We won’t be posting the leaked video or screenshots here, but a quick Google or Twitter search can take you to the footage. I watched it and it wasn’t very exciting. We’ve seen this area of the game before, so there’s nothing new to learn about how that section plays out. But for PS4 owners planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony’s original last-gen machine, this could be your first good look at the game running on that console.

Of course, keep in mind that any leaked footage you see of the game now will be without the benefit of day-one patches that might resolve issues like graphical glitches, text size, etc.

So, consider this a PSA: If you’re worried about Cyberpunk 2077 spoilers, you might need to be careful as you wait for the game’s official release on December 10. On the brighter side, with the game literally being shipped to warehouses and retailers, it seems unlikely it will be delayed again.

