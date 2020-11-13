See Games Differently

Spider-Man Remastered’s Terrible-Looking Boat NPCs Now Hide A Fun Easter Egg

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: November 14, 2020 at 9:00 am
Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / Kotaku

Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5 contains an easter egg connected to scary-looking boat passenger NPCs seen in the original PS4 game.

Spider-Man on PS4 was a gorgeous game, but if you dared to get your suit wet, you could swim out and see something not gorgeous. The people riding around in the boats were hideous monsters of stretched textures and blocky polygons. As reported by IGN, the developers at Insomniac have not only left these monsters in the recently released PS5 remaster, but stuck on their shirts is a small sticky note that says “Did you miss us?”

Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / Kotaku Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / Kotaku

No. Not really.

