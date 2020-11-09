See Games Differently

Suddenly I Feel The Need For A Faster Monitor For My Xbox Series X

Mike Fahey

Published 40 mins ago: November 10, 2020 at 2:00 am -
Filed to:120fps
120hzhardwaremicrosoftrefresh ratetechnologyxbox series xs
And then my heart jumped.

So I’m booting up Ori and the Will of the Wisps, one of my favourite games, just after its Xbox Series X/S upgrade patch applied, and I’m greeted by a message that basically says I need a faster monitor as soon as humanly possible. The notion of 120 frames per second console gaming hadn’t hit home until this exact moment.

I am currently using a 28-inch Acer monitor I purchased last Christmas because it was both 4K and HDR. I had no need for a faster refresh rate because game consoles didn’t do that. Well, now they do. And so I scramble.

Some people claim they cannot see the difference between 60fps and 120fps. I am not one of these people. I’ve been using an Origin laptop recently with a 240Hz display, and in supported games the frames flow like water across the screen. It’s like some sort of hyper-reality. I need that in my Ori.

Until I find a suitably speedy monitor, something in the 27 to 28-inch range (my space is limited), I’ll have to settle for supersampled 6K at 60fps. Woe is me.

