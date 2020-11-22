See Games Differently

Sunday Comics: Demon’s Souls

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: November 23, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:comics
funnysunday comics
Sunday Comics: Demon’s Souls
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 19. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 19. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Nov. 30, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov. 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below Image: See Below

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Nov. 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.