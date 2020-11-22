Sunday Comics: Demon’s Souls

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 19. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 19. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Nov. 30, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov. 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Nov. 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.