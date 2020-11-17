See Games Differently

Super Mario Sunshine Gets GameCube Controller Support In Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: November 17, 2020 at 1:15 pm -
Yoshi's vomiting with joy. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was already pretty great, but a new update adds a feature that players have been clamoring for since its release last September: GameCube controller support in Super Mario Sunshine.

In addition to inverted controls across all three games, today’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars patch makes it so that you can play Super Mario Sunshine the way it was originally intended. (The patch notes lack any mention of GameCube controller support in Super Mario 64 or Super Mario Galaxy.)

Of course, you won’t be able to use the GameCube controller with the Nintendo Switch Lite or in handheld mode on the original Switch since it requires a separate adaptor, but hey, those analogue triggers are a game-changer. If you have the necessary hardware, Sunshine should feel much nicer to play now.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is only available to purchase until March 31, an inexplicable deadline that Nintendo has yet to adequately explain.

  • Extremely strange it wasn’t there to begin with, but good that it’s there now. With this update and the invert controls option, I might just pick this up now.

  • Story of my life.
    1. “I’ll wait until Nintendo releases a patch and puts the camera back to normal.”
    2. “Maybe they won’t actually do it…”
    3. “Eurgh, they’re not going to do it. I’ll just slog through.”
    4. “OMG these controls are terrible! So frustrating!!”
    5. “Finally done. And good riddance. That was painful.”
    6. NINTENDO: “Here, play the games properly now.”
    7. Raaaaaaaaaaaage!!

