See Games Differently

Talk Amongst Yourselves

34
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: November 2, 2020 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:au
talk amongst yourselves
Talk Amongst Yourselves

Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves, the friendliest community on the web. Chat about recipes for dinner, team compositions for Sword & Shield, or just have a good old rant about work. Whatever works, you’ll find someone like-minded to chat about it here.

As a bonus, we've also got a Kotaku Australia-only community Discord! If you want to jump in, you can do that via the widget below. We've got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Highly recommended. Lot of cool people in there.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • A nice, fresh TAY. Breathe it in, boys (and girls).

    Who’s looking forward to October? I feel like there’s a lot going on.
    We got that TIME LIMITED Mario Battle Royale thing and Crash 4 at the start, Doom Eternal’s first DLC campaign, and – if you’re foolish enough to be bit again – the new WoW expansion.
    Plus probably dozens of other games.

    Reply

  • Really enjoyed this years PAX online. Didn’t catch everything I wanted too, but was great to have the different streams on in the background while I was working and joining in the chat when I had a moment. They did really well to capture that ‘festival’ feeling online.

    Reply

  • Hi TAY, long time no speak! I haven’t read Kotaku in a couple of years but just on a whim popped in today and it makes me happy to see TAY is around. Hope you’re all well and safe, and enjoying your gaming!

    Reply

  • Apparently there was a rating spotted in Taiwan for Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid and MGS2 on PC.
    Haven’t played through the earlier MGS, so defintely looking forward to this if true.

    Reply

    • having looked at the scripting. I believe if you use any type of ad-blocking program it interferes with the moderation script that is supposed to hide those comments.

      Reply

  • Forgive me if this a topic that’s already been done to death. I’be been away for a while.

    It isn’t often that a website, especially a news website, updates to something far, far worse than the original. But Kotaku have managed to do just that.

    The Gods know the old website wasn’t perfect, but at least you could find everything, and it was straight up and down. This new visual diarrhoea is a mish mash of old stories, new stories, big stories, little stories, and ads. All over the place. The stories at the top of the page aren’t necessarily the latest, or even interesting. They’re the sponsored crap. How many stories about Crash-Freaking-Bandicoot dor I need to see over and over. Whats more, not all the stories make it to the main page, which I only discovered this morning. There are stories under the various headings (PS, MS, PC, Mobile etc) that sit lonely and unloved because no-one knows they’re there.

    Then you go to a story and there is another story posted beneath it for no apparent reason (except maybe to worsen load times). For example, there is a week old story at the bottom of this page. If I wanted to read it, I’d a read it a week ago. And there’s another story below that, and below that. Who thought that was a good idea?

    The comments section is so much worse than it once was. Gone is the ability to see if someone has responded to your comment. Gone are the up and down votes. Gone is a decent text editor. Just boring, drab comments, that quite often aren’t even switched on. Today we got the latest version of 12 Greatest Games on PC… and the comments are closed. Mind you, showing the comments that are being moderated is an interesting touch… though it seems to defeat the purpose.

    Ads to the left of us, ads to the right, and ads above and below. The story has been relegated to less than a third of the screen – a narrow column that seems more of an afterthought that the reason we come to the site in the first place. I get that advertising is how you make money, but we don’t come here to watch ads.

    Autoplay videos that we can’t control. Nothing new. That was a problem on the old site. Hell, it was THE SAME VIDEOS on the old site. Nothing new. just the same tired Medieval, Gods of War, Untitled Goose game or Darksiders clips, again and again and again (and again). Relevant to the story? No. Relevant to anything? Not any more.

    Seriously, I hope the person responsible for this crap didn’t get paid. And the person who signed off on it has nightmares and terrible reflux.

    Reply

    • That shouldn’t be the case — all stories should be getting posted to the main page. Comments are always switched on (although there has been a couple of bugs with stories syndicating from Giz or coming through the pipe twice, but they’re bugs).

      The comments thing on the PC games is a new bug as well — cheers for flagging. And I’ll double check the front page thing. I can’t see why stories wouldn’t be going to the front page, and I’m sure they’re not being hidden, but let me follow up on that.

      Reply

      • Hey Alex

        Thanks for responding 🙂

        The first one I noticed was:

        https://www.kotaku.com.au/2020/10/rtx-3070-delayed-and-dont-expect-to-find-a-rtx-3080-or-3090-any-time-soon/

        which is on the PC page, but I can’t see anywhere on the main page.

        I’ve seen quite a few stories where there’s been no comments section. Often the author has said something daft or controversial or made a ridiculous sweeping statement, so I assumed it was deliberate to avoid the inevitable backlash.

        Reply

      • I don’t know if it’s related to the main page thing that was mentioned, but I have noticed I will read an article on the main page and when I go to find the article again (to share it, or see if I had replies to my comments, because oh god, I miss comment notifications), its gone. I can’t find on the main page. It’s not above or below the article I remember being above or below it on the front page anymore. But if use my browser history to get there, it’s still live on the site, so far as I can tell.

        Reply

      • Loss of notification and some articles still not having comments on them..

        Is there anyway to stop that stupid embedded auto playing thing from becoming an obnoxious floating window covering the bottom right of the screen? Its bad enough it autoplays on ny tablet and i need to actively pause it… but the moment I scroll past it starts to take real estate at the bottom right covering a part of the screen, attempt to autoplay again and since its a touch screen i am more likely to tap on it and open the adlink instead of closing it with the “x” and i have to wait precious minutes for it to finally go away automatically

        Reply

        • I think you’ve answered your own question there. The ad is accidentally, but conveniently, causing a spike in click throughs making it a nice little earner and giving Pedestrian no incentive whatsoever to address any time soon.

          Reply

      • The same way we get used to the stench of an open sewer or train noises when living next to a railway line.

        Realistically, a shiny new website shouldn’t be something we have to get used to. It should be something we delight in.

        Reply

        • Don’t get me wrong, I had my share of loud complaining when it hit. I still don’t know why they fixed what wasn’t broken, and there are still some basic functionality bits missing, and also that thing where some videos autoplay with sound if you scroll too fast…
          but you get used to it.

          Reply

    • From a user perspective infinite scrolling literally has not one redeeming feature. It makes it exceptionally difficult to pan to the bottom of articles, and to look for the comments section, and sucks huge amounts of unnecessary bandwidth.

      Also, the site now looks like vomit, all the time, and the good content is very quickly buried.

      Pedestrian has made a decision to focus on page impressions for both ads and articles instead of click throughs, to the point that the site may as well now effectively be an outbrain link farm with more than a hint of search engine optimisation.

      If I were an advertiser I’d be running a mile from these kinds of turn of the millennia shenanigans. Any click throughs that do happen are much more likely than not to be unintentional.

      Reply

      • I do find one positive thing for infinite scrolling… its at least minimised those stupid slow loading nested ads which would load after u scroll to the bottom… at least there is now a visible cap on those loading nested ads..

        Reply

  • Soooo… I am one of the very many victims who have fallen into the abyss that is tuber streaming as of late….

    Been bloody addicted to VOM’s Amano Pikamee and then theres the new batch of Hololive English girls. The abyss keeps ever growing!

    Reply

  • Hi everyone. A question.
    If you buy Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS4, could you then play it on the PS5 with possible frame rate boosts? Like a back compat sort of play mode? While waiting for the actual next gen version of the game to come out?
    Or is that sort of backwards compat with speed boost only an Xbox thing?

    Reply

    • Yes — it’ll work on the PS5.

      With frame rate boosts or optimisations? That specifically might not happen until it gets a PS5 optimised patch, but playing it on the PS5 at launch day will be an improved experience (load times with the SSD, for instance).

      But it won’t fully take advantage of the new hardware until CDR optimise the game for the console specifically.

      The backwards compat with speed boost isn’t for current-gen games, but for Xbox / Xbox 360 titles on the new console.

      Reply

      • Thanks for answering that, Alex.

        I gotta be honest with y’all… There was exactly 0% doubt in my mind that I would buy a PS5 over a Series X/S until the ‘Bethesda announcement’. The uncertainty over whether certain Bethesda titles will come out on PS5 has planted a seed of doubt in my mind that keeps growing.

        As awesome as I think the Game Pass system thingy on Xbox is, I’m an ageing dude who cares about quality over quantity so that didn’t shake my PS loyalty. The notion that I might not be able to play Fallout 5 (if/when it even exists) on PS5, however, is making me question the very ground I’m standing on.

        Bit melodramatic but you get the idea.

        Reply

  • So there’s a petition posted by Keven Rudd for a royal commission in to media diversity in Australia, trending as #murdochroyalcommission unsurprisingly.
    Traffic has been causing chaos to the government website all weekend and it’s nearly hit 100k in a few short days at the time of this post.
    (Pretty crazy for an Australian petition)

    https://www.aph.gov.au/petition_list?id=EN1938

    Reply

    • I think it would be a lot more than 100k if the petition site actually worked. I’ve tried to sign it several times over the last 24 hours and it keeps giving me errors, which seems like a common enough occurrence that they’ve put a technical difficulties disclaimer at the top of the page.

      Reply

      • Yeah the site started experiencing “difficulties“ almost instantly after it was announced.

        Some of the tips I’ve seen is, try different browsers, avoid using auto fill and check your junk for the confirmation email (mine was in junk)

        I had the issue where the option to select “I’m not a robot” in captcha didn’t appear until after it failed the first time.

        Reply

  • Holy moly, does today’s article, ‘George Lucas Also Would have Killed Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode 8’, feature some woeful grammar. This sentence did my head in:

    “The book also reveals, about Lucas’s version of the story from 2012, that it featured a figure much like Rey, a young woman becoming a Jedi.”

    Here are three alternative ways that sentence could have been written, which avoid massacring the English language:

    “Hidalgo’s book also reveals that Lucas’ 2012 version of the story features a young woman on a journey to become a Jedi, much like Rey.”

    “It is also revealed in Hidalgo’s book that Lucas’ 2012 story featured a female character who was destined to become a Jedi, much like the character of Rey from Johnson’s 2017 screenplay.”

    “Regarding Lucas’ original vision for the story, Hidalgo’s book reveals that it featured a character much like Rey: a young woman becoming a Jedi.”

    Grammar am important.

    Reply

  • @Alex
    I’m curious if you could give me some insight in to how promoted articles work here now.
    There seems to be a lot more of them, few related to selling products and some even promoting negative articles for some odd reason.

    Reply

    • From what I understand, if there’s no sponsored content running then local or US articles — based on some kind of algorithm around what people have read, I think — will get “promoted” instead.

      Basically it’s designed to avoid the problem of a single article appearing on site for aeons past its use by date, if that makes sense.

      Reply

      • No, that actually does make a lot of sense.

        I wanted to ask because originally I thought competitive interests were being given the opportunity to promote negative articles but then a lot of other stuff showing up really didn’t make a lick of sense to be used that way.

        Thanks for that.

        Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.